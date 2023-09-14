Opposition parties in the North West Legislature intend to put forward a motion of no-confidence against Premier Bushy Maape, who went on sick leave three months ago.

The Premier appointed the MEC for Co-operative Governance, Nono Maloyi, to act on his behalf. Opposition parties say that despite him being on sick leave, there are no updates from the provincial government on his condition.

The DA says that while the Premier’s whereabouts are a concern, the premier’s office remains mum.

Freddy Sonakile is the DA leader in the provincial legislature, “If he is critically ill, the North West Provincial Legislature should consider replacing him. The DA will closely monitor how this situation unfolds and will not hesitate to table a motion of no confidence in Premier Maape on the grounds that he is unable to perform the functions of office, citing both his incompetence and continued absence,” said Freddy Sonakile.

Fanon Moema is the EFF’s provincial spokesperson, “We are saying, amongst other issues, is that he must be declared medically incapable if indeed he remains old and frail, if indeed his sickness is the one that is holding him from doing his actual duties as the Premier of the province.”

ANC Spokesperson Tumelo Maruping says opposition parties must wait for Maape to recover.

“Comrade Bushy Maape is at home recovering as he was declared sick by the doctors. So, you do not put a motion of no confidence when a person is down and sick, but put a motion of no confidence in an event a person appointed to execute his responsibility is unable to do so or is not effective in that responsibility. Now Comrade is at home recovering, and the labour relations of our country allows for a person to be given sick leave if he or she is unable to execute in terms of health issues. It is so inhuman, so insensitive.”