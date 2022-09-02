The North West Premier, Bushy Maape says the Province has proved to be home to great athletes.

The 95th Comrades Marathon winner, Tete Dijana comes from the Province.

Watch: North West Premier Bushy Maape and Sports MEC Tsotso Tlhapi welcome #Comrades Marathon winner Tete Dijana at the provincial legislature. This is the last stop before the official program set to take place at North West University. #sabcnews @sentleL69 pic.twitter.com/yr57B6XuXG — Itumeleng Kgajane (@ikgajane) September 1, 2022

Comrades winners from the North West

Maape says the North West has now produced four Comrades winners and has the potential to produce many more great athletes.

“As you know, Potchefstroom is becoming the centre of sports. You know whether you talk about cricket, whether you talk about rugby, whether you talk about any other sports. That is why we think that the North West can be the sports mecca of South Africa. Yes, we are not doing well in terms of soccer, but we are also looking at that and ensure that we promote that because that is the most popular sports among Africans in the Province.” adds Maape.

Mahikeng welcomes Comrades Marathon 2022 winner Tete Dijana

Mayor Tshepiso Mphehlo was amongst those who were lining the streets in Mahikeng to welcome Dijana back home, after he won the 95th edition of the Comrades Marathon.

“We’re really proud of ntate Tete Dijana and all other athletes who represented Mahikeng in the province at the Comrades Marathon. They have really inspired hope in our people and it charges us as the local municipality as well as government to work for people to give service delivery to our people. It says that we as the municipality, we must give service delivery to our people. It also inspires hope to us in a hopeless situation and we can really say indeed God is really smiling upon Mahikeng and the province as well,” says Mphehlo.

Gallery: Dijana’s homecoming celebrations