Operations slowly resuming at Impala Platinum mine

Impala Platinum says it is slowly restarting operations at its mine in Rustenburg in the North West.

It suspended operations at the mine on Wednesday after 12 workers died in an incident at the mine on Monday.

The Company Spokesperson, Johan Theron says full operations at the affected mine will resume on Monday.

The miners died after a winding rope connected to a cage lift in the mineshaft broke.

According to the mine, 86 employees were involved in the accident, 75 were hospitalised and 13 of them are still in critical condition.

Concerned family members were desperate for answers about their loved ones after the fatal accident on Monday.

“We have not received any clue as to what is happening. We do not know whether he is dead or not. We have been looking for their numbers to check what is happening because we do not know,” says a family member.

VIDEO: NUM on mine accident:

