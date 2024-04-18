Operation Dudula Movement accuses Electoral Court of bias

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Operation Dudula Movement has accused the Electoral Court of bias in handling its case against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

The movement was excluded from appearing on the national ballot for failing to meet the deadline for the submission of the candidates’ list.

It approached the court which has reserved judgment. This after the movement blamed the commission for what it said was a technical glitch.

Depending on the judgment, Operation Dudula could approach the Constitutional Court to seek leave to appeal.

Zandile Dabula, the movement’s secretary-general says, “The IEC will probably have to postpone the elections because they cannot print the ballot paper while our case is still in the Constitutional Court. Because we tried, for Operation Dudula specifically, we tried to get help from their side, but they failed… Everything is there, all the proof is there that we tried to get help from them but they still dismissed our case. So we are hoping that we are going to get justice in the Constitutional Court.”

Below is Zandile Dabula’s full interview on SAfm’s First Take SA programme: