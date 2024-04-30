Eligible voters have until May 3 to apply for special votes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eligible voters wanting to apply for a special vote have until May 3 to do so.

A special vote allows a registered voter to apply to the Electoral Commission (IEC) to vote on a predetermined day before Election Day.

Those applicable to apply for a special vote are registered voters who cannot travel to their voting station because they are physically infirm, disabled or pregnant, or are unable to vote on election day.

The IEC’s Hlengiwe Dlamini says, “ The voters who are unable to come to the voting station on the 29th for various reasons, they are either ill or disabled or pregnant or they won’t be around their home VD (voting districts) on election day. Those voters are able to apply for a special vote and that application happens from the 16 April to 03 May. We still have a few days, so voters have to apply to the electoral commission.”

