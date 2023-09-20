Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says only six people who died in the crash between a bus and a truck on Sunday in Musina have been identified by their families.

Over 20 people died.

The bus was carrying workers who were contracted by construction company Murray and Roberts for a project at De Beers’ Venetia mine outside Musina.

The process of identifying the deceased is underway at Tshilidzini Hospital, outside Thohoyandou.

Ramathuba says, “14 bodies were burnt beyond recognition, and they will rely on DNA samples for identification.”

“Out of the 20 bodies, six we found that they can be identified. They have not burnt in a manner that you cannot identify. Those are 6. The challenge will be with the 14. Already, the 14 by yesterday, we had already taken the bodies to a Pietersburg hospital in Polokwane where they undergo X-rays. We will be collecting the DNA samples so that we can be able to start with the process.”

VIDEO: Limpopo Crash | Families identify victims of crash between truck and bus: Dr Phophi Ramathuba

Meanwhile, the families of the deceased declined to comment, stating that they are finding it difficult to deal with the situation. A total of 17 workers, who were employed by Murray and Roberts, lost their lives.

The company’s General Manager, Japie Du Plessis, says operations are slowly being restored.

“Unfortunately, I can report that 17 of our employees have passed on. Also involved in the accident is the bus driver of the service provider that we are also making use of. Our employees are getting back to work. We understand that it is going to be a process to ensure that we return operations safely.”