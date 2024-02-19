Amplats restructuring could cost SA thousands of mining jobs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Anglo-American Platinum says it plans to cut thousands of jobs at its mines in South Africa after its profits plunged by 71% last year.

The Anglo-American unit says in a statement that it is embarking on a restructuring that could affect about 3 700 jobs at its South African operations as it battles to keep the lid on costs amid falling platinum-group metals prices.

The miner is also reviewing contracts with 620 service providers, says Amplats.

