The bus company that owns a bus involved in a crash that killed about 20 mineworkers in Musina, Limpopo, has expressed concern over allegations that the truck driver was not compliant with road regulations.

Venetia mine workers were burnt to death when their bus collided with a truck and caught fire in Musina yesterday. The bus driver is amongst those killed.

General Manager of Hope Transport Service, Pfuluwani Tshilande, says they work closely with law enforcement agencies to enforce compliance on the road.

“For the last five years that we have operated, we have done over 35 million kilometers death-free or fatalities-free. This is the first time we have actually experienced what we experienced yesterday. This driver that we lost yesterday is one of the best. He has been driving for over 13 years. We want to partner with law authorities to make sure that compliance is not only applied on one side but is also applied consistently.”

We are deeply saddened by the devastating accident that occurred yesterday. We sincerely thank everyone for the outpouring of support and condolences we have received. We request that you keep the affected families in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/7APfgzHpvG — Murray & Roberts Cementation (@M_R_Cementation) September 18, 2023

Meanwhile, MEC for Transport and Community Safety in Limpopo Florence Radzilani visited the scene of the collision.

Video: MEC for Transport and Community Safety in Limpopo Florence Radzilani at the scene: