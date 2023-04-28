Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast says democracy in the country will not flourish because only the minority of the political elite associated to the African National Congress (ANC) are benefiting from it.

On Thursday President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed government’s commitment to the promise that the dawn of democracy in South Africa would see the lives of many change for the better.

But Breakfast says the majority of South Africans are bearing the brunt of inequality while the minority enjoy the fruits of freedom.

“That in my opinion is the emergence of a tiny minority of the political elite through co-option, the BEE ventures and those people that have been opted in order to be made to conform to the agenda of what I would say are the so-called white monopoly capital.”

President Ramaphosa’s message to thousands of people who gathered at the Manzil Park Stadium in Klerksdorp, North West to celebrate Freedom Day.

“We also acknowledge that so much of the promise of 1994, still needs to be recognised. It is on this occasion that we rededicate ourselves to work with greater purpose and determination, we work for greater unity to give full effect to the meaning of freedom in our land.”

