Online election dating platform to help first-time voters

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A team of young South Africans has built an online election dating platform, matching first-time voters with political parties.

The app called Yoh Vote allows users to date political parties by answering a set of questions to see which South African political party they align with the most.

This is the South African head to the polls on May 29th.

The initiative’s campaign manager, Yeshav Sewlal, says their aim is to simplify voter education for the youth.

“The whole point that we are trying to do is get people to talk about politics and get young people to talk about politics and engage with it. That is why I think it keeps on growing so organically. We barely did any big marketing or anything. This was created for our own personal friend groups, and then we posted about twice online, and then it just kind of grew from there.”

Finding your political match, inside SA’s ‘Yoh Vote’ dating platform: