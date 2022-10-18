Position : Goalkeeper

Club : Athletic Club

National team : Spain

Age : 25

Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simon has been getting some game time more than David De Gea in the Spanish national team. Unai has stepped into Iker Casillas’ shoes.

Robert Sanchez and David De Gea lately are coming after Unai Simon, who is currently the number 1 shotstopper at the Spanish national team.

Following his brilliant performances at the Euro 2020, where he displayed abilities, he will most likely going to be man to lead the Spanish national at the back in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He is comfortable on the ball, posseses great ball distribution skills, and also has the ability to perform well on big stages.

He is a player to watch but whether he will help his side go all the way to lift the World Cup in Qatar, remains to be seen.

Source : FIFA.com