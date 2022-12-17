Morocco have taken Africa to its first ever semi-finals at the FIFA Soccer World Cup 2022.
They fought heroically but in the end went down 2-1 to a game Croatia in Doha.
Croatia went ahead after seven minutes with a clever free kick routine as Ivan Perisic peeled away then headed the ball back across goal for the masked Josko Gvardiol to meet it with a diving header from 13 yards out.
The lead lasted less than two minutes as a Moroccan free kick looped up off the head of Lovro Majer and Achraf Dari bravely followed it to head in from close range.
Both teams created some good chances before Orsic struck with a brilliant shot over and beyond goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and in off the post to restore Croatia’s lead.
