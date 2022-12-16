The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is being protected by an international military task force including from the skies by personnel and fighter jets from Britain’s Royal Air Force.

Eight Eurofighter Typhoon jets are stationed at Dukhan Airbase and are being used to help keep the tournament secure.

Planes have been patrolling airspace over Qatar during the tournament, which has so far passed off without any major security incidents. Military personnel from the US, Italy, France, Pakistan and Turkey are also involved in keeping the World Cup safe.

British military involvement also extends to Royal Navy and army personnel, and around 550 people have been deployed in total from the United Kingdom (UK) to the event in a variety of roles. UK Senior National Representative, Mark Biggadike says the collaboration is a success.

Enhanced security

“What we have proved here is that when nations work together for an event like this, then security is enhanced, so we would look to achieve that in future events like this, together, as a team,” says Biggadike.

Meanwhile, the 80 000 capacity Lusail Stadium will host the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France on Sunday. This will be Argentina’s fifth match at the Lusail Stadium, while for France it will be their debut at the venue. The stadium staged six group matches before being one of the chosen stadiums for each knockout round, culminating in the final itself.

And Argentinian soccer fans have brought unique flag designs to Qatar, with portraits of Argentine player Lionel Messi and soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona. The overwhelmed flag maker Ivan Cespon was spray painting the finishing touches on a flag with a drawing of Messi in their workshop.

France vs. Argentina

“The atmosphere — full of craziness and passion — is contagious for everyone. We didn’t expect to see our designs on the pitches,” says Cespon.

And, French fans will be hoping their team become the first team to retain the title since Brazil 60 years ago. France will also be looking to win their third World Cup title in their fourth World Cup final appearance. Here is a French fan….

“It’s a great adventure and I think France will win. It’s also a moment of togetherness for France in a difficult and complicated period for many,” a French fan.

France will play Argentina in the final on Sunday.