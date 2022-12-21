The Qatar Soccer World Cup was a watershed moment for the Confederation of African Football, after Morocco became the first African nation to progress to the semi-finals in the history of the competition.

This has further emphasised the possibility of an African country lifting the coveted trophy one day.

But for that to happen though, CAF President Patrice Motsepe believes more remains to be done to keep African players on the continent instead of having them emigrate to Europe.

Case in point is the French national team, eleven of the 18-players who played in the World Cup Final against Argentina, have African heritage and could have played for an African country.

“We need to invest more to keep African players for African countries instead of emigrating,” says Motsepe.

CAF calls for more investment in African players:

History: Morocco advances to the semis