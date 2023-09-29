Two senior officials, including the former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Sekhukhune District Municipality in Limpopo, are alleged to be evading authorities as they are wanted for corruption.

This development follows the arrest of two service providers and a former junior employee of the same municipality yesterday, on charges related to corruption and fraud amounting to approximately R5 million.

The Hawks in Limpopo disclosed that the former district municipality official and another senior official are suspected of having conspired with the service providers to unlawfully obtain payments for security services that were not rendered.

The arrested individuals are slated to make their initial court appearance at the Groblersdaal Magistrate’s Court on Friday. However, efforts to locate the absconding officials have proven challenging.

The Hawks had initially informed them of their impending visit in the morning to discuss the allegations but, upon arrival at the Sekhukhune District Municipality premises, the officials were conspicuously absent.

A similar situation occurred when authorities attempted to locate the former CFO in Modimolle, where he had agreed to present himself but was nowhere to be found.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Matimba Maluleke emphasized their commitment to pursuing the wanted officials, stating, “We are not going to rest until they are arrested, so we will camp at their gates.”

