The family of Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies along with community members have arrived at the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto ahead of the appearance of three suspects in connection with his murder.

The three police officers are expected to appear for a bail hearing.

The teenager’s death has sparked violent protests in the community with residents calling for justice.

Sixteen-year-old Julies who had down syndrome was shot dead, allegedly by police late last month.

Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed that all three suspects are members of the Eldorado Park SAPS.

Peter Rafferty, a ward councillor in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg says they do not want the suspects to be granted bail.

“Whatever transpires today we know the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will be opposing bail but obviously we know that constitutionally they might get bail. But be that as it may, we explained to the community the process of how the investigations happened and so on.”

“But for us, it is more important to show the family that we made a commitment that we standing by them and we will see this to the end until the case is completed,” adds Rafferty.

