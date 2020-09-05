Nathaniel Julies, was shot and killed, allegedly by the police last Wednesday.

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe has called on the National Prosecuting Authority not to grant bail to the three men suspected of killing Nathaniel Julies. Meshoe is attending Julies’ funeral service currently taking place in Eldorado Park south of Johannesburg.

Sixteen-year-old Julies was shot dead allegedly by police officers in Eldorado Park on Wednesday last week.

The suspects will appear in court again on Thursday next week.

Meshoe says the responsibility of police officers is to protect communities and not to kill them.

“The perpetrators must not be given bail. They are guilty of murder. They must not only be charged for murder but also for possessing illegal ammunition that they are not supposed to be in their position. Why did they use that kind of ammunition or bullet to shoot at an innocent boy who is sick? They must be punished severely so that people who have concluded that all police are brutal they would know that brutality is punished.”

Earlier, a private service was held for Julies during which his family called for peace ahead of his burial. The private service was held after the body of the 16-year-old arrived at his home.

In the video below, Julies’ uncle, Cyril Brown, says they want a peaceful send-off for his nephew: