Police have launched a manhunt following the killing of an off-duty police officer in Mabopane, outside Pretoria in the early hours of Sunday morning. Two off-duty police officers were attacked and robbed of their belongings at their homestead by three men.

One suspect who ran away on foot was apprehended after the community gave chase while the other suspects drove off in a grey Audi A3.

The suspect has been arrested and will be charged with murder and house robbery.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe explains.

“We have mobilized all our resources to track down the remaining suspect. We also would like to thank the community of Mabopane for being active citizens in the fight against crime, the safety and security of our members on and off duty remains a priority for the SAPS and such management continues to review its policies and strategies in place to enhance police safety.”