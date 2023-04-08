The family of an Odendaalsrus toddler, who fell into a pit and died this week, is struggling to come to terms with his death. The community of the Free State mining town is still shocked by the tragedy.

Phaphamane Pholo fell into a neighbour’s pit, while on his way to visit his uncle. The newly-dug pit was meant to become a pit toilet. His family described the toddler as someone who enjoyed making jokes, who was playful and stubborn at the same time. Pholo’s father, Phakamani Khuzwayo says his boy was his best friend.

“I always took him everywhere. He was like a friend to me. I’m deeply hurt.”

Pholo’s death, has shocked his grandfather, Michael Gaotlhope.

“I’m very sad. When I heard the news, I thought it was something light. I then took my car and rushed here only to find that I’m already too late.”

Daniel Ntlhokoe is Pholo’s uncle’s neighbour. When his pit toilet became full, Ntlhokoe decided to dig a new hole for a new pit toilet. However, he never thought the hole, that was uncovered would become a death trap.

“It’s not sitting well with me that this tragedy happened in my yard. I never expected it to happen, no one expected it to happen.”

Eradicating pit toilets

The Matjhabeng Municipality in the Free State has announced that it will prioritse completing all unfinished projects in the new financial year. Mayor Thanduxolo Khalipha says there’s a programme that they have implemented along with the provincial Department of Human Settlements to sort out all infrastructure challenges, including eradicating pit toilets in some areas.

“We’ve now agreed that, that programme is going to be implemented. There’s going to be a new contractor that is going to be appointed by the Department of Human Settlements, to finish that project in ward 23 and 24, in Thabong and Honeypark and also in ward 22 in Kutlwanong. There’s commitment from the Department of Human Settlements and our self that in this new financial year, all those projects they need to be finalised.”

Pholo is expected to be laid to rest on Sunday.

Toddler drowns after falling into a neighbour’s pit toilet: