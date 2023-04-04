Co-operative Governance MEC, Nono Maloyi, has suggested that the Ventersdorp area needs support to improve service delivery instead of splitting the JB Marks Local Municipality.

Some Potchefstroom and Ventersdorp residents in the North West have welcomed the Municipal Demarcation Board’s decision to start working on a request for a possible re-determination of the municipal boundaries, which would mean Potcheftroom and Ventersdorp will once again have their own municipalities.

The JB Marks Municipality was formed in 2016.

Maloyi says the provincial government should rather ensure that service delivery is improved.

“The biggest problem is that you can’t have a municipality that will not be sustainable. (We) already have a number of municipalities in the North West that are not sustainable, that cannot raise their own revenues and so on, and those municipalities are collapsing. I’ve been to Ventersdorp by the way, and I spent a lot of time in Ventersdorp, and I can tell you that there are services but not satisfactory. There are municipal offices in Ventersdorp; if those municipal offices are not working effectively and so on, the municipality working together with us, we must ensure that those officers are effective and so on.”