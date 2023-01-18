University registration for the academic year 2023 began on January 16th and is expected to conclude on February 20th. However, according to Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande, several universities will accept late registrations.

Nzimande assures current and prospective students that the announcement and release of their matriculation results on Thursday will not affect their readiness for the 2023 academic year of post-secondary education and training.

The Department advises prospective students to continue to liaise with the universities of their choice through their communication channels.

“In order to further assist prospective students, the department has activated the services of the Central Application Clearing House (CACH) to assist individuals to access university, college and skills development opportunities. The system will open from the 24th of January to the 31st of March 2023.”

NSFAS has reminded students that once the Institution has confirmed that an academic offer has been made, application results will be sent to all applicants. This will be communicated to all students via SMS, email, and myNSfas accounts.

IEB CEO congratulates Matric Class of 2022: Lebogang Montjane

The Independent Examination Board’s Matric Class of 2022 received a pass rate of 98.42% on Wednesday, slightly higher than the previous year’s pass rate of 98.39%. Almost 90% of students were accepted to university.

This cohort had a difficult two years because they had to miss out on so much because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Executive Director of the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (ISASA), Lebogang Montjane speaks to SABC…

