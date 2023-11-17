Minister’s decision to put UNISA under administration withdrawn

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr. Blade Nzimande has withdrawn his decision to put the University of South Africa (UNISA) under administration.

Earlier this month the high court in Pretoria ordered Nzimande to retract his decision to do so following an urgent court application by UNISA.

In August Nzimande signed a government gazette in which he appointed Professor Ihron Rensburg as the institution’s administrator.

Nzimande was responding to an Independent Assessor’s Report commissioned by his department into the affairs of UNISA which found acts of financial mismanagement at the institution.

However, UNISA maintains that the Report of the Independent Assessor is fundamentally flawed and its recommendations are totally misplaced.

