Eskom in North West says some suburbs and villages in Mahikeng will be without electricity for about three days after its power station in Golf View caught fire last night.

The power utility says it is investigating the cause of the fire, but cannot rule out a possibility of tampering with its infrastructure.

Eskom’s Ezekiel Baruti says, “The medium voltage control room is badly burnt, this is where all the cables from the high voltage side connect to switch-gear to supply various suburbs and villages. At this point of initial assessment, Eskom cannot rule out human tampering, but thorough investigations will follow. At this point, Eskom cannot furnish customers with an estimated restoration time, but the initial assessment is that it will take a minimum of three days to fully restore power to all affected areas.”