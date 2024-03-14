NW police accused of not adequately probing cases of stock theft

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Subsistence farmers and community members in Matshepe village near Mahikeng in the North West say police are not adequately investigating cases of stock theft reported to them. They met with the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management and law enforcement agencies.

Farmers have been struggling with their livestock being stolen, slaughtered or sold and they say police are failing them.

“Every time, more than thousands of goats have been stolen in Mahikeng taken to Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal. So, that is why we say we want them to bring back roadblocks because they have been stolen during the night. We want them to bring a helicopter that is sitting at Potch doing nothing,” a farmer said.

“I am pleading with the government to assist us as women. What are you going to do if a criminal enters in your house and beats you? You will just have look at him, do as he pleases because we do not have such energy for them. They have been stealing my cattle, but last week they failed,” a farmer explains.

Head of the Department of Community Safety Hans Kekana has undertaken that they will address issues raised by the community.

“The MEC, after this imbizo, has already called the provincial commissioner and commanders of police stations – Lomanyaneng, Mahikeng, Ditsobotla and surrounding police stations – to specifically zoom (in) on stock theft. So, we will take this matter. It’s a bull that requires (to be taken by) its horns. We are going to make sure that as a department, issues raised by the community are addressed,” says Kekana.