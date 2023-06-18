A deadlock between Gautrain management and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), could see passengers stranded this week, as the union threatens to go on strike.

Numsa says it cannot agree with management on staff cards used by employees to ride the train.

The negotiations were also around salary increases, where the union says agreement has been reached.

Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says, “We unfortunately have deadlocked with the management of Gautrain. We were currently engaged in wage talks, renegotiating a new collective agreement for the next year. We now find ourselves headed towards a strike.”

Hlubi-Majola says the decision by the Gautrain management to abolish staff cards to use the Gautrain to and from work is the bone of contention.

“In terms of the wage demand, we agree on an 8% wage increase. But the one issue that really has sparked a major problem amongst our members, is the decision taken by Gautrain management to abolish the staff cards to use the Gautrain to and from work. Management is now saying that workers must pay to use Gautrain and our members are rejecting this,” adds Hlubi-Majola.