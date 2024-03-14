Numsa reiterates calls for RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo to resign

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is sticking to its call for the resignation of Road Accident Fund (Raf) CEO Collins Letsoalo.

This is despite a court interdict obtained by the fund, which thwarted the union’s strike action from going ahead Thursday.

Numsa has accused Letsoalo of running the fund into the ground, and also said that it would challenge the interdict.

The union’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says, “We definitely think that the CEO is mismanaging the entity. You only have to look at the state of the RAF now- for you to see that there’s been little progress under the leadership of Letsoalo, and things are getting worse.”

“As recently as two- weeks ago, the RAF at the East London branch had furniture taken. How do you work for an entity, whose core mandate is the paying out of claims- yet they can’t even do that properly, which results in judgments and sheriffs coming to attach assets of the entity.”

