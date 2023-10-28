NUMSA demands payment of medical insurance for security personnel

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) are demanding that security companies should pay medical insurance benefits for their workers as it is the law.

It is alleged that some security companies deduct money from workers under the false pretense of paying for medical insurance but do not pay it over to the service provider, Affinity Health.

NUMSA members marched to Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) offices in Bloemfontein to have their demands heard.

NUMSA spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says companies such as Mabotwane Security owe workers over R3.6 million worth of the workers’ healthcare cover, in the last 16 months.

“And not to pay it over to the service provider is fraud. Since February this year NUMSA has been working with other unions such as SATAWU, KAWU, AWU and others on a “Pay back the money” campaign. And this was followed up with pickets in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Kimberley. And we actually can say that this campaign has been successful because it has resulted in some companies actually complying and this is why we will not stop with the naming and shaming campaign.”