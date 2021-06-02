NUM rejects report clearing Eskom’s CEO of racism

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu says they want Parliament to investigate the allegations against De Ruyter

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has rejected the report clearing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter of racism.

Eskom announced that its Board has received the report from Advocate Ishmael Semenya who was appointed to investigate the claims.

The allegations included the abuse of power, racial discrimination, poor governance, irregular recruitment, irregular staff appointments as well as unlawful procurement.

The independent investigation was instituted after Eskom’s former head of procurement, Solly Tshitangano, wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the board’s chair, Malegapuru Makgoba alleging that De Ruyter favoured white employees.

“We are not surprised that the Eskom GCEO was exonerated by the internal inquiry appointed by Eskom. As the NUM we never believed in this process. We issued a statement during the time when the allegations were made that we want Scopa in Parliament to investigate these allegations. So we are calling on Scopa to investigate these allegations.”

