Eskom expects to appoint new CEO by year end

Eskom, the state-owned electricity utility, has announced that it is awaiting final approval from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to appoint a new Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by the end of 2023.

The position has been vacant since the resignation of André de Ruyter in February 2023.

De Ruyter’s departure followed a controversial interview in which he accused unnamed African National Congress (ANC) officials of corruption at Eskom. His exit further destabilised the already troubled utility, which has been grappling with financial woes, operational challenges, and frequent load shedding.

The Eskom Board has identified three candidates for the CEO position and has submitted their names to Gordhan for consideration. The minister is currently reviewing the candidates and is expected to make a decision.

VIDEO | Eskom tables its financial report to Parliament Committee:

Board chairperson Mteto Nyati emphasised the urgency of appointing a permanent CEO, stating that it is a crucial step in stabilising Eskom’s leadership and addressing the company’s pressing issues.

“Our top priority as the board is to stabilise the Eskom leadership team,” Nyati said.

“I am happy to announce that the Eskom Board has provided the Minister of Public Enterprises Mr. Pravin Gordhan with three appointable candidates for the Group Chief Executive role.”

Nyati expressed confidence that the Minister will make a timely decision, allowing Eskom to move forward with a new leadership team in place before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Eskom has implemented Stage 4 load shedding, affecting millions of households and businesses across South Africa. The utility attributed the power cuts to insufficient emergency reserves and generation capacity due to technical issues at several power plants.

Eskom has, however, assured consumers that it is closely monitoring the situation and will communicate any further changes promptly.

#LoadsheddingUpdate Wednesday, 22 November 2023: Due to insufficient emergency reserves and generation capacity as a result of four units not returning to service as planned, Stage 4 loadshedding was implemented this morning at 02:31until further notice. Eskom will monitor… — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 22, 2023