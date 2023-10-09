Eskom chairperson resigns

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan has announced that Eskom Chairperson Mpho Makwana has decided to step down from his position.

Mteto Nyati will be appointed as interim chairperson. Makwana will utilize the remainder of October to handover to the new interim

chairperson.

“I am grateful for the opportunity afforded me by the Government of the Republic of South Africa to serve a second term as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Eskom SOC Limited,” Makwana said in a statement released by the Minister of Public Enterprises.

“I wish Eskom and its people success and thank its committed stewards for their unstinting efforts to revive the utility,” added Makwana.

He further thanked Minister Gordhan in which his tenure as board chair was concluded.

Gordhan thanked Makwana for his efforts during the difficult time the power utility is going through.

Eskom is going through a protracted period of load shedding that has impacted the country negatively, particularly the economy.

“Our efforts to stabilize Eskom and restructure it into three subsidiaries — generation, transmission, and distribution remain on track. As government we are committed to ensuring that Eskom has the right skills, talent, and experience to support our pursuit of a

more secure energy future for South Africans,” Gordhan added.