The newly appointed chairperson of the Eskom Board Mpho Makwana says they are committed to their shareholder’s developmental mandate.

The new Eskom Board and management appeared before a joint committee meeting of Public Enterprises and Mineral Resources and Energy, to discuss the energy crisis and issues relating to the Koeberg nuclear power station.

Makwana had to explain the board’s position following weekend media reports that a board member, Mteto Nyati, said that broad based black economic empowerment policies are hampering Eskom’s performance.



Makwana had his hands full explaining remarks attributed to a board member, that broad based black economic empowerment (BBBE) policies could be crippling the struggling power utility even more.



“We don’t have mandate to deviate from existing government framework and policy on transforming the economy on BBBE and need to transform the supply chain so that they represent the aspirations for majority of South Africans to play a meaningful role in the economy of SA,” said Makwana.

He told MPs that the new board has hit the ground running.

It has established a committee that will oversee the core functions of the utility.



“We can zoom in on critical challenges that are challenging Eskom, the ability to deliver on core business, keeping lights on, having a healthy energy availability factor, challenges around maintenance, all key things that trouble power stations. Engineering enviro our tech enviro, the oversight will be done by that committee.”



Makwana says the board will be very engaged and visible on the ground.

“I believe our challenge will be leading on basis of ground up governance. We will have to be an engaged board, be actively visible and active without interfering with day-to-day management of the organisation.”



