NSRI warns of strong rip currents along the coastline

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has cautioned bathers of strong rip currents along the coastline this afternoon. This is due to a full moon spring tide.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon says the strong currents will continue for the next few days.

“The Spring high tide peaks between 2pm and 3pm, receding in an outgoing tide towards Spring low tide during the late afternoon today.”

Lambinon adds: “NSRI, lifeguards, emergency services, police and municipal beach authorities are urgently appealing to bathers to be cautious of expected strong rip currents to prevail today, especially during the late afternoon, today Sunday, and for the next few days.”