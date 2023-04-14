The large crew of a Hout Bay-based support vessel has been rescued by the NSRI south of Cape Point when their boat caught fire.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Kuhle Mkhize says the crew of 26 abandoned the 35 metre-long ship overnight and climbed onto a life raft.

Mkhize says a fishing vessel in the area came to the rescue of the seafarers. She says the NSRI bases at Hout Bay and Simon’s Town also took part in the operation.

“The 26 casualty crew was not injured and all were accounted for and safe on board the Umfundini. They were brought to the shelter of Buffels Bay and they were transferred onto the NSRI’s Simon’s Town rescue craft Donna Nicholis and brought to NSRI Simon’s Town.”