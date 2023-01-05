Cape Town authorities have appealed to beachgoers to stay clear of seals and other marine animals in their natural environment. This follows an incident on Camps Bay earlier this week where a seal pup bit two bathers before escaping.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, says reports of aggressive seals have in recent months been received from Hout Bay, Yzerfontein, Fish Hoek Beach and Noordhoek.

Seal attack on a beach in Cape Town: Craig Lambinon

Lambinon has requested people bitten by seals to seek immediate medical care.

He elaborates, “Patients bitten by a seal should seek immediate professional medical attention at their doctor or at a hospital emergency room. Bite wounds from seals become severely infected and require thorough cleaning, wounds of this nature should not immediately be stitched and closed, and the patient should be prescribed broad-spectrum antibiotics, without professional medical care results in significant infection.”