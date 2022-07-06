The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), as well as the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), have expressed a commitment to ensure accountability for those implicated in state capture corruption.

This is revealed in a joint statement after the NPA’s National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi and Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya met last Friday.

The meeting follows the recent release of the fifth and final state capture report which includes several recommendations to both parties.

The NPA and the Hawks say they recognise the damaging impact of corruption on the rule of law and South Africa’s development prospects.

According to the NPA, the progress made includes, 86 investigations being declared by the Investigating Directorate (ID), 21 matters enrolled in court, and 65 accused persons appearing in court on alleged state capture crimes.

The NPA added that more cases will be enrolled by the end of September.

In the video below, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi gives an in-depth legal perspective:

Earlier, former Minister of Finance Nhlanhla Nene said those who are implicated in the State Capture final report must be held to account for the alleged corruption they are accused of.

Nene was axed in December 2015 over his refusal to cooperate with the Gupta family and other attempts by former President Jacob Zuma and former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni.

He said his appearance before the State Capture Commission was a clear conscious decision that prompted his views then, that not speaking out was not the right thing to do.

In his testimony, Nene indicated his refusal to budge on unaffordable transactions for SAA linked to a contract with Airbus and the establishment of a new route between Johannesburg and Khartoum got him in Myeni’s bad books.

Handover ceremony of the State Capture Report: