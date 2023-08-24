The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it believes its has a watertight case against rapper and TV presenter Molemo Jub Jub Maarohanye. He is facing multiple charges of rape, kidnapping and assault.

He handed himself over at the Brixton Police Station last month, after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

He briefly appeared this morning at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court where his case was postponed to 8 November.

“Multiple counts of rape, indecent assault, assault to cause grievous bodily harm and several counts of kidnapping. We have placed the matter on the roll because the docket passed the test of a successful prosecution,” says Gauteng NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwana.

Legal expert Nthabiseng Dubazana weighs in on Maarohanye’s charges: