The Northern Cape Department of Sport, Arts and Culture’s late official, Kgomotso Thomas, is expected to be bestowed the order of Mendi in silver by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Thomas will be honoured for his bravery after he saved two Sol Plaatje University students from drowning in George in the Southern Cape four years ago.

He was, however, swept away by strong currents and his body was found later.

Thomas and the students were in George as part of the National Library Funda Mzansi Championships.

His family will receive the posthumous honour from President Cyril Ramaphosa next week Friday.

Thomas’ sister, Masego Merentse says, “He was a hero because he saved two people. It was not easy, the way we heard the story. They were swimming and he saw the other one was drowning and then he helped him. The second one helped him and managed to swim to the shore and they alerted the people that he is struggling, maybe he was tired. By the time help came, it was too late.”

His mother, Ipeleng Mazabane, will receive the award on his behalf.

“I’m happy but at the same time I’m emotional because he was supposed to be receiving it himself, but now I have to do it because there’s nothing we can do. I’m very humble by that.”

Thomas’ son, Kabelo Swarts, remembers his father as a bubbly, happy-go-lucky and boisterous person.

“I feel good about it because he died a hero and he did a lot for me. He was always there for me when I needed him.”

Another son, Khanya Methu says, “I feel inspired and I appreciated everything he has done for me and I will always love him a lot.”