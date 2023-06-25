The Northern Cape Department of Public Works has defended its decision to set aside R100 million this financial year to build a housing complex for Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPL).

During her budget speech, the MEC for Public Works, Fufe Makatong, indicated that the housing complex would include 30 units with three bedrooms and recreational facilities.

The MEC says the housing complex would save money for the government, as they would not need to lease houses for members of the provincial legislature who live outside Kimberley, where the legislature is situated.

Makatong indicated that the R100 million would cover bulk services, geotechnical services, environmental impact assessment, and the construction of the houses with a guard house, among others.

“We have a few houses that the government owns, but in the main we have to lease to accommodate members of the provincial legislature. So that it the decision that Exco took in trying to save costs in the long run and the fact that it would just serve better to have MPLs around and not far from the legislature also.”

Slap in the face

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Northern Cape says the decision to set aside at least R100-million for the construction of the housing complex for MPLs is a slap in the face of the unemployed and homeless. This is despite their members being part of the MPLs that would benefit from the housing project.

The party says the provincial government should be focused on creating jobs and building people houses instead of prioritising MPLs.

EFF Provincial Chairperson Shadrack Tlhaole says the government has its priorities skewed.

“That is a distasteful decision that any government would take especially during this time where young people and graduates are unemployed and looking for opportunities instead of pronouncing that will be given grant to help them, they are being told. we are going to build parliamentary houses for the members of the provincial legislature.”

Prioritisng resident’s housing needs

Residents of Stillwater in the Northern Cape have accused the Provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Human Settlements of failing to prioritise their housing needs.

They say they have been raising concerns about cracking walls in their government-subsidised houses for years and they fear that the houses could collapse at any time.

Last year, the department had promised to look into the matter. However, residents maintain the process is taking too long as the houses started cracking as far back as 2014, immediately after the contractor left.

“We live in fear because we don’t know what else to do. This house can fall on us at any time.”

“If they cannot build us new houses, then they must come with a plan to move us to another location. We would be happy if they moved us because we don’t know what to do.”

Meanwhile, the Northern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance and Human Settlements insists that the process to remedy the situation and fix or demolish the houses is on track.

The department’s spokesperson Tshenolo Meruti says, “A forensic audit report commissioned by the department has now been completed by the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC). The next step is to seek ministerial approval to rectify or demolish the houses. As indicated above, a forensic audit report had to be commissioned to determine the extent of the problem and it is only from there that funding can be allocated.”