Police in the North West have confirmed the death of a 47-year-old man, who was mauled to death by two dogs in Bloemhof.

Police spokesperson Aafje Botma says investigations show that the man was walking when the dogs allegedly broke free through a hole in the fence and attacked him.

“The incident happened yesterday afternoon, 16 January 2023, at about 16:00 at a house in Dorpstreet in Bloemhof. Initial investigation indicates that the 47-year-old man was walking in the street, when the dogs allegedly escaped through a hole in the fence of their yard and attacked him. The dogs bit him on his throat and he died on the scene. The police are busy with the investigation and awaiting the postmortem results. The dogs were removed by the SPCA of Kimberley.”