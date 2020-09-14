[File Image] Norma Mngoma appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The case against former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s wife, Norma Mngoma, has been postponed at Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.

Mngoma was arrested in July on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria after she allegedly damaged a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG belonging to her husband’s friend.

In August, her lawyer, Victor Nkhwashu, said the Hawks had seized his client’s devices as part of a criminal investigation into allegations that she had sent insulting text messages to an unidentified man.

In the video below, Norma Mngoma appears in court:

Mngoma’s case was postponed to 23 October.