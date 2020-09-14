Noma Gigaba is facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

Noma Gigaba, the wife of former government minister Malusi Gigaba, is set to appear in the Pretoria Regional Court on Monday morning.

She was arrested in July by the Hawks regarding claims that she had damaged an expensive German four by four vehicle – that reportedly belonged to a friend of her husband.

In August Norma Gigaba’s lawyer, Victor Nkhwashu, said the Hawks had seized his client’s devices as part of a criminal investigation into allegations that she had sent insulting text messages to an unidentified man.

Her husband, the former Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba laid criminal charges against his wife.