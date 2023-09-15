The National Prosecuting Authority has successfully opposed the bail application of a farmer from Aberdeen in the Eastern Cape. The accused faces five counts of rape, five counts of trafficking in persons, intimidation, and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm on a minor.

The bail hearing was heard in the Graaff-Reinet Magistrate’s Court. The accused has a number of convictions against him spanning over the past 20 years.

Just last year, he was convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault in Oudtshoorn for which he was given a wholly suspended sentence.

NPA spokesperson Luxulo Tyali explains: “The NPA has successfully refused the bail of an Aberdeen farmer at the Graaf-Reinet Magistrate’s Court. The man is facing five counts of trafficking of persons, five counts of rape, and is also charged with intimidation and assault with the intent to cause bodily harm. He allegedly lured women who worked as babysitters or administrators on his farm, but when they got there, he raped and drugged them repeatedly. He didn’t even pay them for the work done, as agreed.”