Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza has been visiting Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, in a bid to resolve complaints of poor service delivery.

He also brought along mobile units and departmental staff members to assist residents who have difficulty accessing services.

Nzuza says some of the challenges locals face includes applying for birth certificates and identity documents.

Some of the issues that have come out quite strongly were surrounding parents who leave their children with their grandparents and as a result don’t have the necessary documentation.

“That is coming out strongly, which means that we must go back and find a way to work around on a policy to deal with those issues. But all in all, we’re here to take services to the people, and we’re happy that people are able to get services here today.” Nzuza adds.

Home Affairs Imbizo kicks off in Gqeberha: