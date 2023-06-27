The Nkomazi Local Municipality Mayor, Phindile Magagula, is expected to visit the community of Ruth First in the Mzinti area, near Tonga.

The visit comes after a protest by residents over poor service delivery, which includes a lack of water and proper roads.

The residents blockaded roads a month ago with burning tires and stones, demanding to speak to the mayor. However, a delegation from the Office of the Mayor attended to the disgruntled residents on the day and promised to give feedback within 14 days.

The community leader Simon Ngwenya says they are expecting the mayor to address their concerns.

“Fourteen days ago, we had a strike here, striking for water. We were looking for drinkable water in our area, and then we asked for the mayor to come to address us. She didn’t come to address us. Then we gave them 14 days to come to respond, and yesterday was the 14th day. Today at 16:00 hours, she will come to address us at Mzinti Ruth First.”