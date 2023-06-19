The nine accused in the Thabo Bester escape saga are expected to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday. In the last appearance, both the convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana appeared virtually from Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility and Kroonstad prison.

The other four accused have been denied bail while Natassja Jansen has been released on R10 000 bail.

Legal Expert, Thabo Molete says the matter could be delayed as investigations are still going on with more arrests expected.

Molete says chances of Bester and Magudumana appearing in court are slim.

“So, we are also looking cautiously as to what will their appetite be, but tomorrow, they might appear virtually and they might be cooperating with the process but up their sleeve is that they are awaiting or they are still (to) go to the Supreme Court of Appeal, for the appeal of outcome of the their case in Bloemfontein High Court.”

Former SAPS profiler, psychologist shares insights into the mind of Thabo Bester: