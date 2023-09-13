Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has named all four scrumhalves in the Springbok squad in the matchday team to face Romania in their second Rugby World Cup clash on Sunday.

Bongi Mbonambi will lead the team in Bordeaux and as expected, Damian Willemse will be at flyhalf.

There are fourteen changes to the starting fifteen.

Willemse is the only player in the starting team to continue from the opening game.

Cobus Reinach is his scrumhalf, while Grant Williams will start on the wing.

The other two scrumhalves, Faf De Klerk and Jaden Hendrikse will be on the bench.