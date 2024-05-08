NHI bill a reflection of government’s poor planning: Health Funders

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The board of healthcare Funders has criticized the South African government over the poor planning of the National Health Insurance bill, as the state does not have enough funds to accommodate and provide quality healthcare.

This was one of the key findings tabled at the Board of Healthcare Funders’ 23rd annual conference in Cape Town.

Managing director of the Board of Healthcare Funders, Dr Katlego Mothundi says for the state to accommodate everyone it will have to raise taxes to continue with the bill – which then affects the people who are already struggling to make ends meet.

Dr Mothundi says the NHI bill is a reflection of poor planning from the government and in the long run this will result in the limitation of certain healthcare services.

“For the state to be able to cater for everyone it has to find money somewhere. Money that is equivalent to what the medical sector is spending which is about two hundred and fifty billion rands on a yearly basis.

The implications are worrisome because it means the state would have to raise taxes which means that you would either have to increase VAT by a considerable amount which then hits the poor” said Mothundi.

#SONA2024 “The National Health Insurance bill has been passed and will provide free healthcare at the point of care for all South Africans, whether in public or private health facilities” – President @CyrilRamaphosa#LeaveNoOneBehind 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Jq9KbVbbIA — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 14, 2024