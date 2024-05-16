Government ready to implement NHI: Godongwana

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says he is confident that government is ready to implement the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme.

His statement follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of the NHI Bill into law on Wednesday.

The move has been met with criticism including from several political parties as well as businesses and the private healthcare sector.

Gondongwana says the scheme will be funded through taxation and grants.

“Equity requires that sort of funding to be extended to those who do not have medical aid. So, the key question is not universal coverage by the way, because everyone in South Africa can rock up in public hospital and you do not have to pay if you do not have money. The problem is access because people do not have access to every facility in the country,” explains Godongwana.

