‘NHI critics want to preserve their privileges’

The South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu) General Secretary Dr Cedric Sihlangu says critics of the National Health Insurance (NHI), which he says is largely made up of the middle class, speak against the Act to preserve their privilege.

He says it is business that is driving fear mongering about the possible exodus of doctors due to the Bill becoming law.

Sihlangu says there are many doctor who are willing to stay and fight for the improvement of healthcare in the country.

“What you find in terms of healthcare spend in the country, which is approaching 9% of GDP, is that the private healthcare sector is highly subsidised by the state. It spends equal to what we spend on 80% of the population and it’s only servicing 14%. We need to pull the resources together so that they serve everyone,” explains Sihlangu.

