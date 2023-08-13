Former Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri, is expected to crown her successor at the Sun International SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria this evening.

Seven finalists are in the race to vie for the crown.

The new Miss South Africa will don the new crown, called Mowasa, the ‘tree of life’.

For the first time this year, married women and mothers were eligible to enter the pageant.

One finalist, 27-year-old Jordan Van der Vyver from the Western Cape, is the only remaining married contestant in the race.

The pageant will be aired on SABC 3 from 6:30 this evening.

